‘Derry Girls’ to film in Bogside

‘Derry Girls’ has been a big hit both locally and further afield.

It’s understood much of the outdoor action will be centred in the Limewood Street and neighbouring areas.

The stars of ‘Derry Girls’ have been spotted in and around the city centre in recent days as filming continues for the third and final series of the hit show.

Scenes were shot at Guildhall Square earlier in the week.

It’s understood filming has also taken place at Magazine Street and in the vicinity of the City Walls.

The third season of the series was confirmed in April 2019, but filming was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A release date for series 3 has yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to air on Channel 4 in 2022. Filming for series 3 got under way at the beginning of last month and Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Clare, took to social media on November 1 to share a behind-the-scenes snap.

‘Derry Girls’, which won Best Comedy at Ireland’s 2018 IFTA Gala Television Awards, tells the story of five school students from Derry facing up to the universal challenges of being a teenager.

The series, which stars real life Derry girls, Saoirse-Monica Jackson andJamie-Lee O’Donnell, is written by another Derry native, Lisa McGee.