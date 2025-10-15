Derry going green to show its Concern on UN day for eradication of poverty

Derry City will be showing its support for international development organisation Concern Worldwide by ‘Going Green’ on Friday, October 17 - the United Nations International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public buildings including the Guildhall Clock, council offices and the Tinnies in Strabane will be lighting up in glorious green in solidarity with people living in extreme poverty around the world.

The Concern Derry volunteers support group will be collecting donations in the city centre and hosting a pub quiz at the Derby Bar from 8.30pm which is open to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s much-loved bookshop on Ferryquay street is also inviting the community to pop in, pick up a bargain good read to enjoy and find out more about the life-saving work of Concern around the world.

Public buildings including the Guildhall Clock, council offices and the Tinnies in Strabane will be lighting up in glorious green in solidarity with people living in extreme poverty around the world.

For over four decades local people have responded generously to Concern appeals and stood with global communities in times of crisis, including Concern’s current Water for Gaza appeal which hopes to raise £250,000 by Christmas to provide clean, safe water and sanitation support for up to three months to 21,000 people desperately in need in Gaza.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Ruairí McHugh said: “I am delighted to support the ‘Go Green to Show Your Concern’ campaign for Concern Worldwide this year and it’s great to see the support with the street collections and the local community getting involved.

“As a Council, we recognise that poverty is not confined to distant places — it exists right here in our own communities, with far too many children and families still struggling. But on this one day, we ask everyone to stand in solidarity and send a clear message together: no one, anywhere, should be living in poverty, regardless of where they are in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud to say that we as a Council have been working with local support organisations over the last two years to design our own Anti-Poverty Strategy.

"This will help provide pathways out of poverty and reduce the levels of poverty within our Council area. We have been working proactively with government and statutory partners, local residents, charities and the community and voluntary sector through our local growth partnerships to deliver interventions to support those in need.”

Mick Conway who has been involved with the Concern Worldwide volunteer support group for many years said: “The Derry group has always been aware that part of its mission is not just to raise funds, valuable as they are, but to also highlight the problems faced by so many people worldwide.

"As individuals, or local organisations, we can all make a significant contribution. Doing nothing is not an option. Even a small donation can make huge difference to those who receive it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Trainor, NI Director for Concern Worldwide said: “Every £1 we receive can be life-changing in the 26 countries we work in. For example, just £5 can purchase a blanket for a family who have been displaced by conflict or provide 30 sachets of nutrition-packed food that saves babies’ lives.

“We dream and have hope that one day, no-one, no matter where they are in the world, will be living in poverty and we ask everyone who shares that sentiment to join us and Go Green this autumn to show their Concern.”

Visit: concern.org.uk/gogreen