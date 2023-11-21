Derry group to hold awareness stall for Elimination of Violence Against Women

Stalls consisting of a range of local support organisations will be on hand with information, materials and signposting. There will also be free self defence classes happening throughout the day and a free ‘pamper pack’ for people to take home with them. Organisations include Nexus, The Women’s Centre, Mens Action Network, Unison Community and Voluntary Branch, Alliance for Choice Derry , Dove House Women’s Advocacy Project and Surestart Edenballymore. There will be music by the Silver Fox DJ, arts and crafts for young children, care packs for women and lunch available.

The event is open to everyone and will be in the main mall of Rath Mor Centre. Amie Gallagher, Focus Project Co-ordinator said: “ We are delighted to be able to host this event thanks to funding from the Community Foundation Northern Ireland. Our volunteers Rachel Carlin and Margaret Bonner have taken the lead on an issue they are passionate about. We are keen to bring the subject of violence against women and girls into the open. It is time to tackle the stigma and tackle the issue as a community. Our timely event kicks of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence where many local organisations and campaign groups will be highlighting the issue and working towards better outcomes for women and girls.”