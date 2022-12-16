The National Lottery funding is being used to bring isolated people together in warm spaces, to support people struggling with the rising cost of living, and to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people during the festive period.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Altnagelvin Parents, based in Derry. They used a £6,700 grant to organise a Christmas event for families.

Lisa Storey, Chairperson, Altnagelvin Parents Support Group said: “We had a fantastic Christmas event for children who regularly spend time on the Children’s ward in Altnagelvin Hospital, due to life long and life limiting medical conditions. It was a magical day, and so lovely for parents and children to meet outside of their usual clinical hospital environment. The event would not have been possible without the funding received from The National Lottery Community Fund.”

Dawn, one of the parents who attended the event, said: “This was the first Christmas party in a long time where we were together as family and friends. We got to talk, share memories and current stories, we had an amazing lunch, and our kids had so much fun. Santa even signed and sung Happy Birthday to Maisie.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes, including The Resource Centre Derry. They have been awarded a £173,278 National Lottery grant to expand their Meals on Wheels Service and support people over the next two years.

Patrick McCarron, CEO, The Resource Centre Derry said: “We’re providing nutritious meals to 120 older or vulnerable people who are struggling to cook proper meals themselves or buy healthy ingredients due to the rising cost of living. But we don’t just deliver the meals, we also check-in on people’s health and wellbeing, give them some human contact and help them to feel less lonely - we might be the only person they speak to that day.

“Our team of cooks, drivers and volunteers are providing much needed support and always looking out for potential health and safety risks in the older people’s homes or signposting to additional support they could receive.”

Glen Development Initiative also received a £266,158 grant to run health and wellbeing activities for all ages in the local community, at Glenview Community Centre. Over four years the project will work with the six community groups which use the centre, to plan a connected programme of events and activities which will help people to come together and learn new skills.

Adrian Kelly, Manager of Glen Development Initiative said: “We’re able to provide a wide range of services within the community thanks to this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which is very much appreciated by our community. We’ve already been able to bring people together to take part in Christmas craft workshops and we’re organising a Christmas meal which will be served by members of our Youth Club to older residents in the area. Families are looking forward to our Winter Wonderland and lots more activities will be delivered in the new year.”

Also receiving funding in the area are Brambly Hedge Community Playgroup, Galliagh Residents Association, Killeter Road Community Association, Leafair Community Association Ltd, Leckpatrick Development Association, Lifestart Foundation Limited, Naiscoil na Deirge, North West Migrants Forum, On Street Community Youth, Plumbridge Parish Fund, Resolution NW, Shelter, Campaign For The Homeless (Northern Ireland) Limited, St Columbs Park Reconciliation Trust, St Mary's Youth Club and Strabane & District Caring Services.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Northern Ireland Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland. This winter is difficult for many but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to make connections and feel less isolated.

“We are supporting groups to deal with the rising costs that are challenging their services and working flexibly to ensure that National Lottery funding is continuing to reach people who need support.”