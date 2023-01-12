Derry groups invited to take part in multi-cultural 'One World' Festival

Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the festival – formerly known as Ubuntu - has become a well-established highlight of the City and District's cultural calendar, and usually takes place during the annual Spring Carnival programme. The programme is a colourful celebration of a variety of cultures showcased through traditional music, song, dance, and cuisine.

In recent months Council's Good Relations team has been working closely with a multi-cultural steering group established to further enhance and develop the programme and to explore how other services in relation to Black Asian and Minority Asian Communities can be improved.

Mayor of DCSDC, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: "I am hoping that under its new name and with the support of our local groups, this festival will continue to grow and develop, embracing all ethnic groups who have chosen to make Derry and Strabane their home.

Ashwini Girish pictured with Priya Fox and Ella Bautista during a workshop at last year's Ubuntu Festival in the Guildhall. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"The festival brings communities together promoting inclusion and understanding and giving other cultures the chance to enjoy new experiences and learn more about other ethnic traditions."

Pauline O'Neill Good Relations Officer with DCSDC said: "We really want to enhance and develop Council's role in celebrating and supporting all communities so have been working closely with local ethnic minority groups to help shape this year's programme and we want to offer the opportunity for as many local people from all ethnic backgrounds to take part.”

"It's a wonderful way of sharing unique cultures and traditions and promoting better understanding about our neighbours from other communities."

Groups and individuals who wish to take part are invited to submit a quote for any product that promotes culture, heritage and traditions, to be showcased as part of the One World Festival in September 2023 and other outreached programmes The exact nature of the commissions is not predetermined, but music, dance, podcasts, exhibitions, film etc. can be used as medium to interpret this product. Works must be designed, developed and finalised by March 23.

Anyone interested can find out more by going to https://www.derrystrabane.com/Community/Good-Relations/Cultural-Commission.