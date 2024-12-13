Support is being brought to eight community groups and charitable organisations in Derry as part of an announcement of £6.8 million of funding across the north from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The National Lottery funding is being used for a range of projects, including bringing isolated people together to make connections, building skills to empower people to improve their lives, and supporting people in need over winter and throughout 2025.

One of the organisations receiving funding is The Woodland Trust. They have been awarded a £19,792 grant from the National Lottery Awards for All programme to run an outdoor activity programme in Faughan Valley. The one-year project will bring people together to connect with nature, improve wellbeing and learn new skills on tree planting, woodland yoga, outdoor navigation and conservation.

Sarah Massey, Funding Development Officer, The Woodland Trust NI, said: “This project will reach all different types of people, from older adults to young people not in education or training, and other marginalised groups, giving them opportunities for conservation skills building, volunteering and just getting outdoors. I’d like to thank National Lottery Players for making our project possible.”

Members of the Playtrail in Derry taking part in nature and conservation activities run by the Woodland Trust. The group has received a £19,792 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to run an outdoor activity programme in Faughan Valley. (Photo: Robert Watson/ WTNI)

The National Lottery Awards for All programme is accepting applications from community groups for projects lasting up to two years in length. Funding of between £300 to £20,000 is available for projects that have been developed alongside the local community, for activities that reflect what matters to them.

This could be through bringing people together to develop or strengthen relationships, improving places and spaces that matter to local people or supporting people in communities to reach their full potential. We encourage groups considering applying to get in touch with us to chat about their idea.

Also receiving funding is Altnagelvin Parents. They have been awarded a £9,920 grant to deliver their annual Christmas event for families who spend time in the Children's Ward in Altnagelvin Hospital due to life-long or chronic conditions. The project will provide a safe and fun event for families to enjoy together, with staff ensuring health needs are met and families are in a supportive environment to relax and have fun together.

The Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership has been awarded a £15,050 grant over 18 months to run creative activities for young people. The project will use podcasts and animation to allow the young people to explore the social and community issues that affect them.

Families having fun at the Altnagelvin Parents Christmas Party. The group was awarded a £9,920 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to deliver their annual Christmas event for families who spend time in the Children's Ward in Altnagelvin Hospital due to life-long or chronic conditions. (Photo: Altnagelvin Parents)

Also receiving funding in the area are: St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower, Drumahoe Community Association, Eglinton Building Bridges, Royal British Legion Waterside Branch and U3A Foyle.

Kate Beggs, NI Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding today. I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.

“Wintertime and the festive season can be difficult for many, but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to cope with the challenges they face and can look forward to a better 2025.

“As the new year approaches, we’re building on the work and impact already made through these 30 years of National Lottery funding and continuing to meet the needs of communities.”

Anyone with a project idea who would like to discuss funding, can phone 028 9055 1455 or email [email protected].

For more information on all National Lottery funding visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk