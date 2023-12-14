Derry groups using the spirit of Christmas to highlight plastic waste problem

Two youth groups in Derry are using the spirit of Christmas to highlight a global problem.

Youth group, Future Leaders from St. Columb’s Park House, are working together with Eden Place Arts and a youth group from Pilots Row, to create two 10ft tall Christmas trees made from plastic bottles.

The Christmas trees are in both Quayside shopping centre and Lisnagelvin shopping centre. The trees were made to highlight the global issue of plastic waste as well as having seasonal fun with it.

Primary project worker, Bayan Smith of St. Columb’s Park House says: “This initiative not only showcases the artistic talents of the young people but also serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address plastic pollution and is eloquent expression of their concern for our shared globe.”

The tree at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre.

Recent statistics from NI Water show that Northern Ireland consumes a staggering 145 million single-use plastic bottles annually. The group mentioned how all of us can make a difference, stating: “If just 1 in 10 people refilled their bottles just once a week, we could collectively save around 340 million plastic bottles a year. With our drinking water being world-class, staying hydrated and reducing plastic waste is a win-win for everyone.”

Shocking statistics from The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) highlight that 90% of seabirds have plastic in their stomachs. An estimated 14 million tonnes of plastic are dumped into our oceans every year.

The two youth groups also expressed gratitude towards Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre and Quayside Tesco for their enthusiastic support, as well as to their funders St. Columbs Park House, Cooperation Ireland, Eden Arts, Arts Council NI and the Lottery Community Fund for making it all possible.