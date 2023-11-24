Derry hairdresser dubbed Colourist of the Year at Salon Awards in Manchester
The Salon Awards offers a range of categories designed to showcase the best talent and expertise of hairdressers and salons around the UK.
Michelle said: “I am absolutely over the moon to gain recognition from The Salon Awards who’s previous winners have included some stellar names in the hair and beauty industry. This isn’t just my job, it’s my passion and a career that I’m continually investing in so its incredible to see that now starting to pay off”
Not only is Michelle now an award-winning colourist, but she’s also owner of The Blonde Lane salon on Pump Street, a blonde specialist educator, and a social media educator in a bid to empower other hair specialists and salon owners with new knowledge and skills associated with boosting their reach and client base.
To find out more about Michelle’s colourist and social media courses, search for @life_intheblondelane on Instagram