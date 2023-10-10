Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hairstylist and educator of Margaret Doherty & Co picked up the runner-up award for Best Use of Social Media in Hair / Beauty.

The NI Social Media Awards celebrate the best in social media marketing and the businesses, organisations and individuals who are creating inspiring content and using social media positively. The winners were announced at the social event of the year in the Crowne Plaza Hotel at the weekend and were attended by over 500 representatives from a host of industries including retail, hospitality, tourism, government, health and fitness.

Co-Founder of the NI Social Media Awards, Niamh Taylor said: “We received over 400 entries and the feedback from judges has been incredible – the work in social media and digital marketing that is being carried out by businesses, organisations and individuals across Northern Ireland is incredible.

“What stood out to our independent panel of judges is the collaboration, community and connection that is at the heart of so much of the activity. As a digital marketer, I am proud to see so many people using social media for good – to help others, raise awareness, grow businesses and create jobs. A huge congratulations to everyone recognised at this year’s NI Social Media Awards and keep up the good work.”

Martin Booth, Managing Director of Corner Bakery said: “As the owner of a bakery that is over 70 years old, I have seen first-hand the power of social media and digital marketing. The winners of this year’s NI Social Media Awards have demonstrated the hard work and commitment local businesses, organisations and individuals are putting into their social media platforms and the content that is being created is engaging audiences across the platforms whilst achieving remarkable results. Congratulations!”

The awards are organised by two of Northern Ireland’s leading award-winning digital marketers and industry mentors, Niamh Taylor of Digital 24 and Caroline O’Neill of Digg Mama and Digg For Success.

The independent panel of expert judges, who each work with some of the world’s biggest brands were Amy Lynch, Social Media Lead of Ryanair; Jack Francis, Social Media & Content Manager of Ebay; Ella Wright, Social Media Manager of NEOM Organics London; Leah Silverlock, Head of Social Media & Community of Trustpilot; Dayna Sara Baker, Social Media Manager of Revolut; Jordan Meyer, Social Media Manager of Formula E and Jay Harris, Senior Social Media Executive of JD Sports Fashion.

Individual category partners include Bedeck, Bellamianta, BNL Productions, Buzz Off At Bumble And Bee, Champagne Memories, Digg For Success, Digital Twenty Four, Fiona Brown Communications, Kobault, MAD Colour, Podglamping Ireland, Starview Hot Tubs, Ted & Stitch, Todd’s Leap, Ulster University, United Wines. Charity Partner is Action Cancer.