Derry Halloween conjures up a digital makeover with new website and tech sponsorship

Ahead of this year's Halloween festival, the council is excited to announce a "cutting-edge digital transformation" that aims to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience, both online and in person.

Derry Halloween has partnered with Belfast-based digital agency ProfileTree, the festival has announced a two-year sponsorship that hopes to enhance and elevate the overall festival offering.

Launching this week, ProfileTree has created a brand-new, mobile-optimised website that the council said is ready and waiting to welcome ghouls, goblins, and thrill-seekers from around the globe. Designed to reflect the scale and spirit of the festival, the new site offers visitors a way to plan their visit, explore eerie events, and dive into the magic of Samhain—from anywhere in the world.

The website aims to offer engaging content to international and local audiences, strengthening Derry Halloween’s hold as the number one Halloween destination.

Ciaran Connolly, Founder of ProfileTree, Jennie Peoples, Marketing Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council and Orla Rafferty, Marketing Team Lead with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Jennie Peoples, Marketing Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said this strategic partnership was a game-changer for the festival.

“With ProfileTree’s digital wizardry, we’ve created a platform that matches the imagination and creativity of the festival itself. Halloween in Derry gets bigger every year, and this new site ensures visitors have the best possible experience both online and on the ground. Whether you’re planning your trip or using it in real-time during the event, the website is built to help you make the most of your journey to the Home of Halloween.”

Ciaran Connolly, Founder of ProfileTree, added: “We’re proud to support such an iconic and culturally rich festival. Derry Halloween is a true global phenomenon—steeped in ancient tradition and brimming with contemporary magic—and we’re thrilled to help share that experience with the world.”

Founded in 2011, ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing has built a reputation for innovation and expertise, becoming a trusted leader in delivering high-impact solutions across web design, content strategy, AI Implementation and digital marketing.

A spokesperson for the council said that the need for a new and improved website was evident, with over 333,000 new users from around the world engaging with the original Derry Halloween website in 2024, reflecting the festival’s global appeal and growing digital footprint. The festival’s online presence extended internationally, with over 90,000 users from Ireland, 225,000 from the UK, and 24,000 from the US engaging with the site throughout the year.

The already-existing website attracted a total of 497,000 page views with the homepage alone drawing more than 209,000 views, showing strong interest in the festival’s core offering. Key landing pages such as “What’s On,” “Carnival Parade,” and “Tickets” drew tens of thousands of views, evidence that users relied heavily on the site to plan their visit.

Rooted in Samhain traditions that stretch back for thousands of years, Derry Halloween blends ancient folklore with modern-day spectacle and immersive storytelling, all wrapped in the city’s famous warmth and wicked sense of humour.

The world-renowned Derry Halloween celebrations will take over the city once again from October 28 until October 31, with a packed programme of events and activities for all ages, not forgetting the Halloween Carnival Parade and fireworks over the Foyle on Halloween night.

Derry Halloween is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and The Executive Office.

You can find the Derry Halloween website here: https://derryhalloween.com/