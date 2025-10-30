Derry Halloween markets and music set to continue into Saturday

By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Oct 2025, 18:37 GMT
Derry Halloween will continue into the weekend, it has been confirmed, with some Legenderry food, markets and entertainment continuing in the city centre throughout Saturday.

On Thursday evening, the decision was taken to cancel outdoor elements of the Awakening the Walled City Trail, following a yellow weather warning.

A range of street food, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities will continue into Saturday from 12noon – 5pm, as part of Europe’s biggest Halloween festival. Visitors are encouraged to come along, soak up the Halloween spirit, and support the many local traders taking part.

Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “It was very disappointing that the weather impacted some of tonight’s outdoor activities, but the safety of our visitors, staff and performers must always come first.

Revellers converge on Derry’s city centre on Tuesday evening for the opening of the 2025 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Revellers converge on Derry’s city centre on Tuesday evening for the opening of the 2025 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

“We know how much Derry Halloween means to both our local community and the thousands of visitors who travel here each year, so we’re delighted that so much of the programme can still go ahead safely tomorrow night and into Saturday. We asked our traders and they are delighted to be able to stay open in Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place, from 12noon – 5pm, and we hope everyone comes out to enjoy it and support the amazing local talent and businesses involved.”

Aeidin went on to thank all participants, partners and visitors for their understanding and continued support, and said she was looking forward to welcoming everyone back to enjoy the remaining Derry Halloween 2025 festivities with the huge festival carnival event and fireworks finale going ahead as planned tomorrow, and lots happening throughout the day.

For updates on the weekend programme, visit www.derryhalloween.com or follow @DerryHalloween on social media.

