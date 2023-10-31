Crowds at a previous Return of the Ancients' International Halloween Street Carnival Parade. Photo by Lorcan Doherty.

For anyone coming in to the city centre from the area or from Inishowen via Culmore Road ahead of the parade and fireworks they may want to leave early.

A small section of the River Foyle walkway along the Penny burn at the bottom of the Fort George site meanwhile is also closed to pedestrians at present due to ongoing works in case anyone is planning to use this route. The rest of the walkway along the river is open as normal.

The Peace Bridge meanwhile will also be temporarily closed this evening from 7pm until 8:45pm.

Tailbacks at the temporary traffic lights in Culmore this afternoon.

The carnival parade sets off at 7pm from Queens Quay along Boating Club Lane, Strand Road and along Embankment to Water Street and returning via Embankment and Queen's Quay.

New addition, The City of Drones will see the dark skies come alive at around 8.15pm, followed by the annual fireworks finale display over the River Foyle at 8.30pm.

Queens Quay Carpark and the nearby Council’s Strand Road Carpark are both closed this evening.

Event Car Parking for this evening in the cityside will include Fort George (for one night only); William Street Carpark (Closure 11.00pm); Foyle Road Carpark; Foyle Valley Carpark; Quayside Carpark (closes at the later time of 12midnight tonight); Foyleside West Carpark; Foyleside East Carpark; University of Ulster, Lawrence Hill (6pm – 12midnight); University of Ulster, Rock Road (6pm – 12midnight). Strand Road Carpark is open for Accessible / Disabled Parking Only.