Following a lovely, mainly dry day with some sunshine on Friday, that pattern looks set to continue for much of the four-day festival, although this is Derry after all so there will be some showery spells on the horizon.

As of now, Friday evening, Met Éireann’s forecast for Derry as the festival begins on Saturday points to a wet morning giving way to a very decent, dry and sunny afternoon before some light showers possibly returning in the evening. And it won’t feel all that cold either with temperatures of around 13 degrees Celsius by day and 10 degrees by night.

Sunday looks to a slightly wetter afternoon with some light showers forecast, but things should clear up in times for the evening outdoor performances in the city centre from 6pm, with temperatures of around 11 degrees by day and 7 by night. And don’t forget, the clocks go back at 2am on Sunday so you have an extra hour in bed.

Could we be in for a dry, clear night for the fireworks and drone display?

It looks like it is back to dry weather with some cloud and certainly some sunny spells but just for Monday, but importantly also for Halloween day and night itself. So if the forecast holds, the parade, drone show and fireworks display should pass off without a drop of rain in sight

But with our changeable weather in these parts and it being five days away, you might just want to keep an umbrella handy, just in case. And it could be a bit nippy at around 7 to 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening so make sure to bring a hat, or indeed, a whole costume.

The UK Met Office is also forecasting quite a pleasant few days over the Hallowe’en festival, and a good dry evening for Halloween itself with some sunny spells earlier in the day for those out and about trick or treating or up the town.