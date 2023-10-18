The Peace Bridge in Derry.

The research, conducted by Vegetology has shown that Derry has the fifth highest increase in the searches, with a 41.1% increase between October and November. Terms analysed covered general advice like ‘how to get rid of flu’, ‘how long does flu last’ and ‘freshers’ flu symptoms’, and solutions like ‘book flu jab’ and ‘flu remedies’.

The research looked at university cities in the UK and found that Oxford increased their demand for flu-related advice and services by an average of two-fifths (46%) each October compared to the month before. This is the biggest rise in searches of any university city, with the most significant increase occurring in 2021 when demand jumped by almost two-thirds (63%) once flu season hit. This surge in interest is also more than a third higher (35%) than the national average rise.