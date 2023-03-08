The Solar Centre, analysed the latest data recording the number of EV chargers in towns and cities across the UK and discovered that a staggering 30 percent of existing chargers in Derry are not working.

A recent report regarding attitudes in the North of Ireland towards electric vehicles found that 44 percent of respondents felt discouraged about purchasing an electric vehicle due to the need to recharge it. But, the government recently announced its plans to invest £3.27 million into upgrading the EV network across the north by replacing unreliable chargers and upgrading fast chargers to rapid ones.

Following closely is the West Midlands city of Worcester, England, with almost one in four (23%) of their available charging points broken.

Derry has the highest number of broken Electrical Vehicle chargers

Ipswich has the third highest number of broken chargers due to 22.7 percent of their EV charging stations currently not working.

Brian Davenport, Owner and Co-Founder at The Solar Centre said: “Electric cars are eco-friendly, convenient, and have lower running costs, but a lack of available chargers and inconsistency in their ability to work could put drivers off.

“With the Road to 2030 only a mere seven years away, it’s vital local councils are given additional budgets to ensure their EV charging points are working and placed in convenient areas to encourage more drivers to switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric.”