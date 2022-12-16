The Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF) has announced the development of an Open College Network (OCN) qualification in a new, innovative approach to healthcare known as Social Prescribing.

Social Prescribing is the term given to a process whereby GPs, nurses or other primary care professionals can refer patients to a ‘Social Prescriber’ who will offer the patient a range of community based activities to support their health and wellbeing – providing a more holistic approach that compliments the medical aspect of their healthcare.

Once the Social Prescriber receives a referral for a patient, they will make contact to co-create a plan that might include art classes, walking programmes, social or counselling workshops to improve the patient’s health & well-being.

The SPRING Social Prescribing team at the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum.

Social Prescribing at the BBHF has grown from strength to strength over the past few years, thanks to their SPRING Social Prescribing Project.

The project which began life four years ago with funding from the National Lottery Community Fund NI and has since spread to incorporate partners from across Northern Ireland & Scotland, has helped over 3,000 people, meet their non-medical needs.

Based at the BBHF, Regional Manager of SPRING Social Prescribing in Northern Ireland, Emer Mc Daid, described the new qualification as ‘positive step in the right direction.’

Emer said: “Social Prescribing, especially here in Northern Ireland, is delivered predominately by the community sector and our social prescribers have made great strides in helping people lead healthier lives. We have so much more to do in terms of educating people about the benefits of Social Prescribing.

“This qualification, accredited by OCN, is an attempt to provide an introduction for everyone from GPs and other healthcare professionals, to social prescribers and members of the public, that will help broaden their understanding of Social Prescribing.”

Director of the BBHF, Aileen Mc Guinness, said: “We are delighted to have developed this OCN accredited qualification in Social Prescribing. Familiarising people with the benefits of Social Prescribing improves health literacy overall and helps us in our continuing mission to tackle health inequalities in the wider community.”

The Health Forum’s Social Prescribing OCN qualification will be available from January 2023 and everyone interested from individuals to employers and community organisations are encouraged get in touch to find out more about the OCN qualification.