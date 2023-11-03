Western Trust Chairman Dr Tom Frawley and Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian pictured presenting the first winners of the Western Trust's new Mission Cup Award to the Homecare Team who provide a caring service covering the entire Western Trust area 365 days a year

The Homecare Team provide a caring service covering the entire Western Trust area. Employing over 500 staff, they function 365 days a year to support some of the most vulnerable people in our local communities. The team work around the clock to ensure safe and effective care is delivered to their patients, allowing them to remain in their own home despite illness, disability or frailty.

The Mission Cup is a new initiative recognising teams that epitomise and live by the Western Trust’s mission statement, ‘We Are West; Caring Together; Committed to Better’. It is part of the Trust’s wider staff recognition programme that aims to shine a light on the unwavering commitment, compassionate care and innovative practices demonstrated by effective Trust teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mission Cup was awarded to the Homecare Team at November’s Trust Board meeting, sitting at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. The initial presentation of the Cup was made by the Trust’s Corporate Management Team. The Cup, will be passed onto a new team every other month by the current winning team, encouraging peer to peer recognition and appreciation.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Western Trust Chairman Dr Tom Frawley and Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian pictured presenting the first winners of the Western Trust's new Mission Cup Award to the Homecare Team who provide a caring service covering the entire Western Trust area 365 days a year.

Speaking about the Mission Cup, Western Trust, Chief Executive, Neil Guckian said: “The Homecare Team are a truly deserving group of dedicated staff. They effectively work in partnership with their social work colleagues, community nurses and the independent sector to support over 2700 people every day.

“Remarkably during the most challenging times, whilst working through the pandemic, they innovated and transformed to keep their patients safe at home. It is fantastic to hear about the incredible impact they have made and continue to make to their patients’ lives. It is most apparent that the team not only provide care they are also a friend to many across the Trust’s geography.