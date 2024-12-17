Derry hospital A&E staff in plea as spike in flu winter viruses leads to huge pressure

Medical staff at Derry’s Emergency Department have urged people to consider alternative treatments if appropriate due to huge pressures this week with dozens of patients waiting up to three days to be admitted to a ward.

The Western Trust issued a public plea as it confirmed that both Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospital Emergency Departments were “under severe pressure” this week.

A spike in winter viruses, including flu, and other conditions has been impacting on services.

Emergency Medicine Consultant at Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department Dr Christopher Sharkey appealed to the public to help “with relation to what is going on in our department”.

Dr Neil Black

"Currently,” he said, “at 12.30pm on Monday we have 121 patients in the department. There are 63 patients awaiting for admission onto one of the medical, surgical or other wards. Some of them unfortunately are awaiting three days for a bed.”

Urging people to assess whether they really need to go to A&E he added: "I am appealing to you for your help. There are things you could do to help us out. First if all, if you do need to come to hospital we advise that you do seek our help and we will treat you accordingly.

"There are alternative pathways you may want to consider, for example GPs or GP service, your local pharmacy but again I want to emphasis that if you are unwell we are more than happy to see you, but we will prioritise the most unwell patients first, which may result in longer waits for you.”

Meanwhile Clinical Medical Lead at Altnagelvin Hospital, Neil Black, urged families to facilitate patients in hospital receiving follow up care at home when requested.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

He said: “While some of the people who are in the emergency department really need admission and in need of patient care, some of the people still here just need to go home and need support, so if you do have a relative in hospital we may ask that you take them home as early as you can.

"Unfortunately that means you might need to take some time off work or away from other things, but even that one person getting home makes a big difference to them and a big difference to the department.”

The Western Trust meanwhile described the situation as “very challenging”.

A spokesperson said: “If your condition is urgent rather than an emergency, we encourage you to seek the assistance of your local GP, Community Pharmacy or call the Phone First service from 8am – midnight where experienced healthcare professionals will advise you on the best route and location for treatment. The Phone First number is 0300 020 6000.

“If you have a medical or mental health emergency, then you should always call 999 or proceed immediately to your nearest Emergency Department.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt meanwhile said: “We are seeing evidence of escalating winter pressures on services – in neighbouring regions as well as in Northern Ireland. Viruses including flu, RSV, Covid-19 and Norovirus all tend to circulate to a greater degree during winter months, adding to already high levels of demand for care.

“The reality is that the coming weeks are likely to be extremely challenging. I therefore appeal to everyone to play their part in supporting health and care staff and services.”