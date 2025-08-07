Derry hospital Altnagelvin ranked first in Obstetrics and Gynaecology by resident doctors

The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) Service said it is delighted to have been ranked first in Northern Ireland by resident doctors for the professional training environment and the experience they have gained whilst training in the Western Trust.

Altnagelvin Hospital achieved the highest satisfaction rate in Northern Ireland, at 84.6%.

The Western Health Trust said that this achievement comes as a result of resident doctors providing direct and anonymous feedback via annual trainee evaluations from the General Medical Council and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Altnagelvin Hospital was voted first overall in Northern Ireland and South West Acute Hospital third. Altnagelvin Hospital has also been awarded the Gynaecology and Obstetrics award in the small hospital category and ranked 12th for overall satisfaction out of 163 across the UK.

The Western Health Trust added that units achieving top rankings are encouraged to share their successful approaches to providing outstanding training.

Mark Gillespie, Director of Surgery, Paediatrics and Women’s Health in the Western Trust said: “We are very proud of the Obstetric and Gynaecology service and the training that we provide to our resident doctors.

“These surveys focus on support, supervision, professional development and training quality and I know that the service is delighted to receive this regional and national recognition. I would like to thank the entire team who support our resident doctors in providing such exceptional support and training.

Mark added: “I hope this will encourage more doctors to consider a career in the Western Trust.”