The couple started eight or nine years ago and love bringing joy to people at Christmas while raising much-needed funds for the charity.

Dermott said: “We lived over in the waterside in 2020 and we caused a bit of a fuss when we did it that year because we put the lights up in October! This year, we had moved to Rosemount so we decided to do it again and make it bigger and better than ever.

"We do it to raise money for Foyle Search and Rescue every year so we’re trying to raise awareness for them and get them as much money as possible. They’re a charity that’s so close to everyone in this town and you just never know if or when you’re going to need them. They’re not being funded elsewhere so it’s important for us to help out as much as we can.

Dermott Bradley and his husband Gary, who decorate their house every year for Christmas in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue.

“The reaction has been mental so far – our neighbours all absolutely love it! We’re a wee bit harder to find this time round because our house is located in a wee alcove but people do come past.”

The cost of living crisis is on everyone’s mind this Christmas but Dermott and Gary have planned ahead so that they can still light up the house each year without worrying too much about the cost.

"They’re all LED lights so it’s so much cheaper to run,” said Dermott. “The electric has dropped too so it’s only about £1 more each day to run them.

"We’re doing a memorial tree on the week of Christmas, too, from December 19-24. We’re asking people to come out, make a donation and then add a ribbon to the tree in memory of someone they’ve lost.”

Dermott Bradley and his husband Gary have decorated their entire house with Christmas lights and decorations in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue.

The ‘Christmas house’ is located at 64 Rosemount Gardens. Follow Ocean Glow Scents on Facebook for updates, including times for when the house will be lit up. Donations can also be made online to Foyle Search and Rescue at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/christmas-light-display.

