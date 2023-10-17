Derry influencer Adam McIntyre raises 5k for Nexus in just over 24 hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam, known for his engaging pop-culture commentary content and substantial online following, decided to use his growing influence for yet another noble cause, something he has a history of doing.

In 2021, Adam raised over 5k for the Charity when he reached 200,000 followers.

Taking to his YouTube channel, he announced the launch of the fundraising campaign: “I've supported Nexus for a long time because I think what they do is so individualised within Northern Ireland - because I can speak first hand being from Derry, there's not really a lot of support for [abuse] victims in the North.”

The campaign, which ran for just under a week up until his 21st birthday, saw amazing support from Adam’s fanbase which he has named the ‘Mucker Army’.

The ‘muckers’ rallied together to contribute to this vital cause through various platforms, including Instagram and YouTube.

Adam encouraged his audience to support Nexus, who he said is key to tackling the stigma and increasing discussion about the issues, he said: “If you cannot donate money, just share, or tell a friend about Nexus because they really do deserve to be heard loud and clear, the work they are doing is incredible. There is not a lot of education and Nexus are a leading force, working one on one with victims, doing workshops, educating, helping victims - the work load they do is overwhelming, and they do not get the support they need.”

Nexus deliver training on sexual abuse and abusive relationships to young people, parents, carers, professionals, and corporate organisations across Northern Ireland. You can find out more by visiting Nexusni.org

Joanne Barnes, CEO, Nexus, expressed her thanks to Adam and all those who donated.

“Fundraising like this not only supports us financially, but also sparks vital conversations. Through his platform Adam helps destigmatise the topic, encouraging others to do the same. This incredible accomplishment shows Adam’s dedication to making a positive difference in his community and enables us to keep working towards our vision of a society free from sexual abuse and abusive relationships.”