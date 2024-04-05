Derry information session set to focus on rights and responsibilities of international students and workers

Shannon Doherty

Being held on Saturday, April 13 in Ulster University’s Magee campus, the day of discussion is a collaboration between the North West Migrants Forum and the Committee on the Administration of Justice.

Topics set to be explored include the rights and responsibilities of overseas students, understanding discrimination as well as avenues of redress for those who face prejudice in education or work.

The Home Office recently published a ‘Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules’ which could potentially have an impact on those studying or working in the UK. Those changes prompted a wave of requests from people in the North for more information and greater clarity.

Úna Boyd

Chineme Innocent Ike is the former President of the International Student Society at Magee.

Encouraging every international student to attend the upcoming day of discussion, he said: “This event promises to provide invaluable guidance to international students and workers on navigating immigration laws, employment regulations and accessing essential services that will foster a safe and compliant environment for all migrants.

“Secondly, international students and workers are sometimes vulnerable to exploitation by employers or landlords who may take advantage of their unfamiliarity with local laws.

“Attending these sessions will equip them with the knowledge to recognise and address any instances of exploitation, discrimination and abuse that they may encounter.”

A previous North West Migrants Forum event.

Speakers on April 13 will include Project Research and Campaigns Worker with the Migrants Forum and Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) Shannon Doherty and her colleague, Immigration Project Solicitor Úna Boyd.

Senior Legal Officer with the Equality Commission, Mary Kitson, will also offer expert guidance to students on what the changes in law might mean for them.

Shannon Doherty said the event was open to all international students and workers and should prove both interesting and informative.

“This was a highly requested event due to recent changes in UK immigration law. The session will provide accurate and up-to-date advice from myself, my colleague Úna Boyd and Mary Kitson, Senior Legal Officer at the Equality Commission NI.

Mary Kitson

“Speakers will inform participants about their rights and responsibilities as international students and how to identify and understand discrimination in education and work. We will also offer important advice about the redress process for victims of discrimination.

“This is going to be a very useful event and if you have any questions, concerns or are simply interested in getting more information, I would advise that you come along on April 13.”

The free event will be held in the Great Hall of Ulster University’s Magee campus. Registration opens from 10.30am on Saturday morning with tea and coffee available. The session itself will run from 11am to 4pm with lunch provided. Free childcare will also be available to those who need it.