Jika Jika! at the Bunker.

Jika Jika, the Derry electronic dance music promoter, has launched ticket sales for their Boxing Night rave.

The organisers have announced the return of the duo DJ act Dusky, with an extended three-hour night of partying.

In their announcement, the organisers said: “The guys need no introduction around these parts, having sold out every venue they've ever played for us.”

Set to take place in Unit 8 Warehouse, Jika Jika! said they are utilising the smaller venue to give an intimate experience for the partygoers. The promoters also mentioned that they transformed their new space into a cosy set-up.

Ahead of the Boxing Night party, the promoter posted on their social media stating: “We've had some amazing guests play our Boxing Day Birthday party. Everyone from Ben Klock to Paranoid London from Denis Sulta to Jackmaster. It's always a highlight of the year.”

Under 23s beware, as the gig will be for 23s and over, although the promoter has another night lined up on December 28 for over 18s.

Jika Jika! announced DJ duo Symmetrik is to headline the December 28 party in the Unit 8 warehouse, Pennyburn.

Previously, Jika Jika! brought legendary big beat producer and DJ Fatboy Slim to play Derry.

Tickets for the boxing day event are now available, for early bird tickets they are priced at £16.80, while general sales are priced at £20.40.

Order online here: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derry/UNIT-8-WAREHOUSE%2C-DERRY/Jika-Jika-Birthday---Dusky-3-Hour-Set/40444147/

December 28 tickets have been priced at £22.40 for early birds, general sale tickets are set to be priced at £28.00, last entries to the venue are 7:00pm.

You can buy tickets: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derry/UNIT-8-WAREHOUSE%2C-DERRY/Jika-Jika-presents-Symmetrik-at-Unit-8-Warehouse/40429577/