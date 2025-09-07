Derry Jobs Fair 'not a place for British military propaganda' warn elected representatives

Derry and Strabane Council members have warned that a potential British Armed Forces stand at an upcoming job fair could lead to protests.

The Derry and Strabane Cross Border Job Fair is held annually by the Department for Communities (DfC) with council support and is due to take place on Tuesday at the Foyle Arena.

The Fair is an opportunity for people to “find job opportunities, chat with local employers from various sectors and improve employment prospects”, the council website states.

Director of Business and Culture, Stephen Gillespie, told members of the Governance and Strategic Planning Committee that he had received multiple requests from the DfC for an armed forces stand at the Fair.

He also clarified that council has never housed the armed forces in this capacity and due to the summer recess, meaning a motion couldn’t be ratified at full council before the Fair, he asked for a “steer” from members, to form the basis of an official response to DfC.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said the Fair was “not a place for British Military propaganda”.

He added: “The British Military has had a negative impact in this island over centuries, they’re not welcome on this island, and from our perspective they’re not welcome in any council event or venue.

“Currently the British war machine are involved in atrocities right across the world, and we would not encourage any of the young people from our city and district to become involved in that.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney also opposed their involvement due to the Armed Forces’ “history in this city”. He was also concerned that their presence could pose a security risk.

“For young people who want to join the Armed Forces, there is ample opportunity for them to do that and they don’t need to do it in a council-run event."

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said a protest outside Foyle Arena, due to the stand, would drive people away from the Fair.

Citing Britain’s role in the war on Palestine, he said: “It would be a disaster when it comes to the point of the actual event, which is to encourage people to come and look for employment.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said the “vast majority” of his constituents see the British Army as an “occupying army”.

“There’s a cemetery in the city, and there are cemeteries right throughout Ireland, full of people murdered by this occupying army,” he said. “We should have absolutely nothing to do with them.

“This council has a BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) policy, and there will be a lot of anger, fury.

"If this council allows the British army to take part in a recruiting fair, then it’s absolutely morally wrong.”

“If there’s a protest I’ll be at it, as well as many, many other people throughout the city.”

DUP Alderman Chelsea Cooke supported the Armed Forces’ attendance as council “needs to be inclusive and give these opportunities”, while UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said: “I’m extremely proud of the military history of my family. What I’ve heard today from colleagues just tears the heart out of me.

“To think of folk who have had the courage to wear the uniform of constitutional forces of their country in such a way is disgraceful.”

In response, SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid said: “Your family has been part of the Armed Forces, that’s absolutely grand for your family, but if you think about the number of people here who have experienced such tragedy at the hands of the Armed Forces, it’s not right to make it personal.”

“This is a jobs fair, I agree there would be a massive protest, [and] I know for a fact there would be people outside there.

“So if we’re …talking about driving economy and driving people into work and supporting people to get work, this would put people off. There’s no doubt about it.“

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.