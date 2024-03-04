Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A report, tabled by representatives from the office of the NI Commissioner for Children & Young People, showed that Derry & Strabane has higher than average levels of child poverty, with over 9,000 children here deemed to be living in poverty, impacting everything from educational attainment to mental and physical health to life expectancy. Some children aren’t even getting enough to eat in one of the wealthiest regions of the world. ​

As many local representatives pointed out, these children did not ask to be born into disadvantage and nor should they have to suffer the consequences of successive administrations failing to adequately address crippling inter-generational poverty. ​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been some good initiatives down the years but previous attempts to deal with issues have made little impact overall and the statistics bear that out. So, systemic change is needed and needed urgently. Too many people here never get the opportunity to reach their potential in life. Too many generations have been let down.​

Far too many children are growing up in poverty.