Derry Journal Editorial: Child poverty at the root of too many evils
A report, tabled by representatives from the office of the NI Commissioner for Children & Young People, showed that Derry & Strabane has higher than average levels of child poverty, with over 9,000 children here deemed to be living in poverty, impacting everything from educational attainment to mental and physical health to life expectancy. Some children aren’t even getting enough to eat in one of the wealthiest regions of the world.
As many local representatives pointed out, these children did not ask to be born into disadvantage and nor should they have to suffer the consequences of successive administrations failing to adequately address crippling inter-generational poverty.
There have been some good initiatives down the years but previous attempts to deal with issues have made little impact overall and the statistics bear that out. So, systemic change is needed and needed urgently. Too many people here never get the opportunity to reach their potential in life. Too many generations have been let down.
Instead of advancing a world where competition is championed over community, the emphasis needs to shift towards ensuring real equality and ending the hopelessness and suffering brought on by poverty. It should always be ‘we’ over ‘I’. A rising tide, after all, lifts all boats and that should be a guiding principle in all decision-making going forward.