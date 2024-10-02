Derry Journal Editorial: City of Derry Airport central funding switch a welcome step

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It should have happened a very long time ago but the fact that recently installed Economy Minister has now confirmed his department will relieve the burden placed on Derry & Strabane taxpayers here is very welcome news indeed.

The airport subvention – costing ratepayers, and by extension Derry & City and Strabane District Council, around £3.5m a year – has been a major bone of contention down the years, with long held promises by successive Stormont administrations to allocate central funding never actually translating into concrete action. Until now, hopefully.

The tentative and slow reactions following the Economy Minister’s assurances this week is understandable. We have been in a similar position before.

I’m sure some of the bodies directly impacted will want to know a concrete plan before openly welcoming the move.

City of Derry Airport.

Credit where credit is due though, the past month has seen a lot of positive economic news coming to the north west and this is an example of politics and politicians at Stormont making a difference on the ground. The Invest NI Sub-Regional Economic Plan published this week was also very welcome in its commitment to securing and growing investment beyond Belfast. It’s not before time, and the airport funding is certainly long overdue. Indeed, it is really playing catch up with the rest of Europe, including in the south of Ireland and in Scotland, where regional airports are routinely allocated operational funding by central governments in recognition of their strategic importance in connecting communities, regional balance and growing economies.

Once in place, this should free up funding for the local Council to either put towards major projects like the long-awaited Templemore Sports Complex rebuild, reduce rate increases, or both.