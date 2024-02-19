Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most frightening things about alcohol and alcoholism is that the former is so readily available and the latter can afflict anyone from any walk of life.

Experts tell us the reasons why people become dependent are often complex. We all know families were alcoholism has taken an explosive toll. Many of us know people who as children, even primary school children, took on parental roles to care for and safeguard their younger siblings day in and day out because the adults in the home are struggling with addiction. Sadly, we sometimes see history repeating itself. For some people it might be a combination of loneliness, chronic pain, depression or an unhealed trauma that leads to addiction.

Over 360 people have died from alcohol related diseases. Photo: Brendan McDaid.

​We can’t know the full story and we shouldn’t judge. But we should try to help when and where we can, especially when someone reaches out. ​It is a sure bet that for every one of those alcohol-related tragedies behind these new statistics, there is at least one other person who has managed to come through addiction.

That is why the services who are helping people here – services that have saved and transformed hundreds of lives down the years – are so vital and why so many have campaigned so long and so hard for more funding for them and for detox facilities.​