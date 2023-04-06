Derry Journal Editorial: 'For peace comes dropping slow....' Good Friday Agreement 25 years on

It’s a deeply personal poem but it is one that has struck a chord with people across the world and one that comes to mind ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

In the north, peace is often talked about in the abstract. It’s this huge entity, a dim horizon glimpsed by many but for generations just beyond their reach. But peace is personal and it is within our gift to achieve and maintain it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Good Friday Agreement was in many ways a milestone, but in the two and half decades since, the peace it brought has been, as one politician put it recently, ‘imperfect’. Though rarer since 1998, our peace has been punctured by acts of extreme violence.

Sunrise over Lough Foyle.

The Conflict may have ended but killings and maimings have continued here, resulting in lives lost and others left forever changed.

So yes, peace has been imperfect but the GFA was not a failure. Rather it showed us what is possible: a new way, the importance of acceptance and compromise, compassion and respect, of taking risks for peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is however unfinished business. While much has been achieved, there remains much to do. We can only do that together, unionist, nationalist and neither; Irish, British and others who have made their home here.

Peace is precious and 25 years on we can all through our deeds and our words help protect it for the generations to come. As Yeats in his poem says of the lapping waters of Inishfree: ‘I hear it in the deep heart’s core’.

Journal Editor Brendan McDaid.

The Lake Isle of Innisfree (1888)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,

And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made

Nine bean-rows will I have there, a hive for the honey-bee,

And live alone in the bee-loud glade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow,

Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings;

There midnight’s all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow,

And evening full of the linnet’s wings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will arise and go now, for always night and day

I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore;

While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey,

I hear it in the deep heart’s core.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad