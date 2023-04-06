Derry Journal Editorial: 'For peace comes dropping slow....' Good Friday Agreement 25 years on
In his poem, the Lake Isle of Innisfree, W.B. Yeats speaks of the desire and aspiration of finding inner peace and solace in another place a world away from the grey and grim reality.
It’s a deeply personal poem but it is one that has struck a chord with people across the world and one that comes to mind ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
In the north, peace is often talked about in the abstract. It’s this huge entity, a dim horizon glimpsed by many but for generations just beyond their reach. But peace is personal and it is within our gift to achieve and maintain it.
The Good Friday Agreement was in many ways a milestone, but in the two and half decades since, the peace it brought has been, as one politician put it recently, ‘imperfect’. Though rarer since 1998, our peace has been punctured by acts of extreme violence.
The Conflict may have ended but killings and maimings have continued here, resulting in lives lost and others left forever changed.
So yes, peace has been imperfect but the GFA was not a failure. Rather it showed us what is possible: a new way, the importance of acceptance and compromise, compassion and respect, of taking risks for peace.
It is however unfinished business. While much has been achieved, there remains much to do. We can only do that together, unionist, nationalist and neither; Irish, British and others who have made their home here.
Peace is precious and 25 years on we can all through our deeds and our words help protect it for the generations to come. As Yeats in his poem says of the lapping waters of Inishfree: ‘I hear it in the deep heart’s core’.