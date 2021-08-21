DERRY JOURNAL Editorial : Forcing the point - Navigating COVID and vaccine information

Around the world, people have a choice whether they want to avail of those vaccines or not. We all have that decision to make and for some it has not been an easy decision.

Some people are afraid of needles, some people have real concerns about potential side effects or because of the fact that the vaccines are new and was developed so rapidly. And then there are some people confused and distressed as they try to navigate the massive amount of information and misinformation coming towards them in relation to the vaccine and COVID-19 in general.

But the vast majority of us have accepted the assurances we have received and we have also accepted that if we want to protect ourselves, those we love and the wider community and get back to some sort of normal way of living then we should get vaccinated. For others who remain undecided they may have felt forced into silence for fear of being lumped in with a minority of increasingly vocal conspiracy theorists.

Covid vaccinations in Derry. DER2126GS - 153

As the scientists have said no vaccine is full proof, and while you can still get COVID we have seen the numbers of severe cases and deaths from COVID fall as the vaccine roll out continued to gather pace, and, as expected, society start to reopen. 85% of those eligible in the Western Trust area are now inoculated.

With the more transmissible Delta variant and restrictions easing what we are seeing now is COVID cases steadily rising locally and while it is a fact that some of those in hospital have been vaccinated it is clear the situation would be much worse but for the vaccine take up. It is also clear that a disproportionate number of those falling seriously ill have not received vaccines. And yet there are still a minority out there denying that COVID-19 even exists and making all manner of claims that fly in the face of the stats, the heartbreaking testimonies of too many bereaved families, health care workers and survivors suffering long-term conditions.

People should be able to ask for information and advice, and people should be able to advocate for the vaccine without being derided. Perhaps an online forum or public information sessions where those undecided can discuss this sensibly and in a rational and respectful manner, where the various claims and concerns can be dissected and where those who have direct experience of COVID can have a voice would help people make an informed choice.