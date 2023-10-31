Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It would be shocking if it were not typical. But time and again we have see politicians make glaring distinctions between innocent victims, and in much of the western world, those with the power and influence to actually help stop the killing now have too often ignored of the suffering of people in Palestine.

Indeed at most, there have been a few brief words about ‘appropriate response’ and ‘humanitarian aid’ tacked on as they fall over themselves to express support for the people turning Gaza into a hellhole.

In standing by, they have ensured no-one in Gaza is safe. Not civilians, not medics, not aid workers, not journalists. And the world knows it. It is the people, not the politicians who are leading the humanitarian response.

The vast, vast majority of people in the world were horrified by what happened on October 7 in Israel. I don’t know anyone who wasn’t. It was vile, shocking and horrific. But the world is also horrified by the vile and shocking scenes coming from Gaza every day now, and in the process is becoming much more clued in about the historical and political background.

People have been told to leave their homes in northern Gaza, but some of them have ended up dead anyway as bombs are dropped north and south.

We have all seen the images and footage and heard the cries of children and adults left bereaved, bereft, traumatised, while homes, schools, churches and medical facilities ar destroyed and damaged in the relentless bombing. And now we are hearing that one of the main hospitals in Gaza city being instructed to evacuate by Israel, according to the Red Crescent. We have also heard reports of the medical teams making the decision to stay with their patients.

They are refusing to abandon the new-born babies, the critically ill, the wounded and the traumatised.

Those medical personnel know the risk and they will stay anyway. They are the very definition of humanity. In stark contrast to those launching the bombs, and those who through support or through silence, are allowing this hellish assault to continue.