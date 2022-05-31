Derry Journal Editorial: Graham Warke - truly a Mayor for all

From the day and hour he was conferred with the chain of office, Mayor Warke has never stopped and has done more to bring the people of the north west together and to highlight their achievements than anyone could ever expected one man to do.

And what is even more striking is he did it during a year when we were all emerging from a pandemic.

Determined to mark, honour and celebrate local people, the Mayor’s office door was very much a revolving one as reception after reception highlighted the achievements, success and commitment of numerous groups and individuals over the course of the past year.

Michael O’Donoghue pictured with Mayor Graham Warke at the Derry Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre yesterday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 065

We have had some exceptional Mayors and Deputy Mayors in the past and Mayor Warke will undoubtedly be a popular choice as among the best ever to represent us. And represent us he did, crisscrossing this region at a dizzying rate to attend event after event, and raising thousands upon thousands in the process for his own chosen charity Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and many others in the process.

Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson also handled his duties throughout the year in an exemplary fashion and is also to be congratulated.

Incoming Mayor Sandra Duffy and the new Deputy Mayor will have big shoes to fill as I’m sure they know, but both are no strangers to putting their shoulder to the wheel.

Let’s hope the new First Citizen and Deputy also get the opportunity to have an equally exhilarating and memorable term in office.

