We often hear of the tragic consequences of addiction, and of the terrible toll it takes on individuals, on their families and on communities.

Countless lives have been devastated and cut short as a result of it. Unchecked, it can destroy the person afflicted and is devastating to those who love and live with them. And it could happen to anyone.

Which is why today's main story, Cathal’s story, is so important. It is a story of hope from hopelessness, of love, and of refusing to give up, even when all seems lost. Cathal’s words and his message are so important because he has walked the walk. Life is as precious as it is fragile, and so many need to hear that against all odds there is hope. No one is a lost cause. And no one deserves to be treated as such by themselves or others. Every one is worth fighting for.

Cathal Doherty.

Here in our region we have some incredible organisations who are working to help those in the grip of addiction. That work goes on quietly and selflessly, and they are changing lives and saving lives.

Indeed, there are many among us today who might not have made it, but for the hand held out to them by organisations like ARC and by relatives and friends.