Derry Journal Editorial: Saving lives should never be compromised and money should never come into it

Like so many amazing plans for Derry, it just never happened, with the artist’s impressions once again failing to get off the page. But Our Future Foyle was about saving lives and it is shocking to think government departments didn’t see its value and the urgent need for it.

The Foyle Reeds project was one of the key elements of the £25m ‘Our Future Foyle’ project but, last year, the Department for Infrastructure refused to commit to delivering the installation along the length of the Foyle Bridge.

Other elements of Our Future Foyle project, including the Department of Communities-led Foyle Bubbles, were scrapped entirely while a few parts of it were delivered.

These projects had the dual purpose of helping transform Derry’s riverside while also providing suicide prevention infrastructure to keep people safe. As well as artist’s impressions, there were business cases drawn up, launches, consultations. And for what?

An artist's impression of the Foyle Reeds proposed installation for the Foyle Bridge.

In recent days, our elected representatives have been urged to help remove the obstacles to ensure such projects can get over the line. Suicide prevention charity Papyrus, in a presentation to councillors, spoke of how so many lives have been lost and others devastated at certain sites, arguing that ‘cutting out access to means reduces suicide massively’. They are the experts and say that, internationally, this has shown to be the case.

So, rather than coming up with excuses ao to why they shouldn’t fund such projects, the departments must listen and act. Failure cannot be an option when lives are at stake.

The Papyrus hopeline is available at 0800 0684141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]

An artist's impression of how the Foyle Reeds would look at night.

Alternatively, in NI the Lifeline helpline is 0808 808 8000; The Samaritans line is 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123; and Childline is 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk.