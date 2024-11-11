Derry Journal Editorial: The passion of the Red and White Army supporters second to none

It was quite the sight to behold standing in the Aviva on Sunday with over 20,000 others who had made the trip from Derry to Dublin for the FAI Cup final.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alas, hopes that the Candystripes could salvage something from a disappointing end to the season didn’t pan out, but one thing that was clear not just from the scale of the exodus from the city but also from the attendance, chants and songs all season is that Derry’s loyal supporter base is a massive asset.

Emotions were obviously running high and there was a lot at stake in the game for both teams, but Drogheda were the deserved winners on the day. I’m no football pundit but it was clear from the outset that they came prepared, hungry and were willing to take what chances they could create. And it paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, you could feel the buzz around the arena as the teams were introduced and thousands sang in unison to Teenage Kicks. And throughout the match the the legion of Derry fans played their part faithfully as they sang in chorus to the booming beat of the drums.

Derry fans in Dublin.

It was only in the dying minutes, with all hopes of a title lost, that the noise died away as the crowds made their exit towards cars, coaches and hotels, many already debating the who, what, why and when of this season and their hopes and expectations for the next.

Supporters rarely get the credit they deserve in making Derry City the club it is but whatever happens on the pitch, when it comes to passion, the Red and White army cannot be beaten.