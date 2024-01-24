Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The past week has shown the power of nature to dictate our lives, with the blanket of snow and Storm Isha affecting all aspects of life in the region. We saw numerous facilities shut down, travel restrictions as icy conditions and felled trees made for treacherous conditions, with thousands left without power. ​

But what it also showed was people coming together to ensure others were OK and hats off to the emergency teams, the community groups and all those who worked tirelessly to ensure older people and the most vulnerable were contacted, updated and kept as safe as possible throughout.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not said often enough but we have an incredible community in the north west, with so many people willing to drop everything and sweep into action for their neighbours, friends, loved ones and even people they don’t know.​

Derry Journal Readers' pictures during the recent snowfall.

It is a rare enough thing in the modern world and it is worth highlighting here and elsewhere.​

We have received so many heartwarming pictures and videos sent in to us of families and neighbours getting together across the region to make the most of the snow and ensure that local children will have happy memories that they can carry with them throughout their lives. ​