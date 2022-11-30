Derry Journal Friday's Child: Creggan man Frankie Carlin
Frankie Carlin has spent his entire life living in Creggan, first in the Prefab bungalows in Swilly Gardens (now Central Drive), then High Park when he got married and onto Fanad Drive and Central Drive, now in Greenwalk.
He is well known as being the previous assistant manager of Quayside Shopping Centre and also worked for many years as a taxi driver.
He has been married to Kathleen for 52 years and they have 5 children, 9 grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way.
Frankie was a regular fixture in the PO club when it was open and still likes getting down to Maileys when they occasion calls for it. He has been an avid fisherman his entire life and spends as much time as he can between the Creggan Country Park and Moor Lough in Co.Tyrone.
Most Popular
Frankie celebrated his 75th birthday on the 24th November with his family.
How would you describe yourself?
Open Minded & Crabit
Happiest childhood memory?
Walking out to the Black hut every Sunday and raiding the Orchards
What was your first job?
Working in Storebuy - It was a shop in Rathlin Gardens, I think it is still there now but called something else
Favourite book?
Angela's Ashes
Favourite film?
Dr Zhivago
Favourite television programme?
2 Doors Down - I have it on catch up most days also watching the older episodes
Favourite expression?
What about ye
Favourite method of relaxation?
Fishing at the Creggan Country Park or Moor Lough
Favourite holiday destination?
Majorca
Who would you most like to meet?
Someone with plenty of money who is giving it all away
What makes you angry?
Selfish people
What makes you happy?
Sharing things - I am happy when I am able to give the Grandchildren a few pound at the weekends
What human quality do you most admire?
Kindness
What human quality do you least admire?
Selfishness
What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?
Back when I was a teenager I was watching the Monkey's on TV and I went out into the street to meet my mate Dessie McKinney and I jumped on what I thought was him and I shouted, "I'm a Monkey" but turns out it was the Insurance man
What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?
When my Son Jason died from Meningitis back in 1983, he was 3 and a half
What is your greatest fear?
Dying and leaving all my loved ones behind
What has been the high point of your life to date?
My Wedding day and the birth of my children
How would you like to be remembered?
As someone who knew half of Derry and the other half knew me
What is your most treasured possession?
My Family
If you won the lotto what would you do with it?
I would keep enough to split out amongst my family and I would give the rest of it away
If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?
Good Health
If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?
As Spike Milligan said "I told you I was sick".