Derry Journal Friday's Child: Creggan man Frankie Carlin

Frankie Carlin has spent his entire life living in Creggan, first in the Prefab bungalows in Swilly Gardens (now Central Drive), then High Park when he got married and onto Fanad Drive and Central Drive, now in Greenwalk.

By Brendan McDaid
2 hours ago - 3 min read

He is well known as being the previous assistant manager of Quayside Shopping Centre and also worked for many years as a taxi driver.

He has been married to Kathleen for 52 years and they have 5 children, 9 grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way.

Frankie was a regular fixture in the PO club when it was open and still likes getting down to Maileys when they occasion calls for it. He has been an avid fisherman his entire life and spends as much time as he can between the Creggan Country Park and Moor Lough in Co.Tyrone.

Frankie Carlin.

Frankie celebrated his 75th birthday on the 24th November with his family.

How would you describe yourself?

Open Minded & Crabit

Happiest childhood memory?

Frankie Carlin as a young boy with his two sisters Angela and Alice with their father Thomas at the Prefab bungalows.

Walking out to the Black hut every Sunday and raiding the Orchards

What was your first job?

Working in Storebuy - It was a shop in Rathlin Gardens, I think it is still there now but called something else

Favourite book?

Angela's Ashes

Favourite film?

Dr Zhivago

Favourite television programme?

2 Doors Down - I have it on catch up most days also watching the older episodes

Favourite expression?

What about ye

Favourite method of relaxation?

Fishing at the Creggan Country Park or Moor Lough

Favourite holiday destination?

Majorca

Who would you most like to meet?

Someone with plenty of money who is giving it all away

What makes you angry?

Selfish people

What makes you happy?

Sharing things - I am happy when I am able to give the Grandchildren a few pound at the weekends

What human quality do you most admire?

Kindness

What human quality do you least admire?

Selfishness

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

Back when I was a teenager I was watching the Monkey's on TV and I went out into the street to meet my mate Dessie McKinney and I jumped on what I thought was him and I shouted, "I'm a Monkey" but turns out it was the Insurance man

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

When my Son Jason died from Meningitis back in 1983, he was 3 and a half

What is your greatest fear?

Dying and leaving all my loved ones behind

What has been the high point of your life to date?

My Wedding day and the birth of my children

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who knew half of Derry and the other half knew me

What is your most treasured possession?

My Family

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

I would keep enough to split out amongst my family and I would give the rest of it away

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

Good Health

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

As Spike Milligan said "I told you I was sick".

If you or someone you know would like to be Friday’s Child, please e-mail [email protected] and mark the subject ‘Friday’s Child’ and we will send out the questions.