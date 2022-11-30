He is well known as being the previous assistant manager of Quayside Shopping Centre and also worked for many years as a taxi driver.

He has been married to Kathleen for 52 years and they have 5 children, 9 grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie was a regular fixture in the PO club when it was open and still likes getting down to Maileys when they occasion calls for it. He has been an avid fisherman his entire life and spends as much time as he can between the Creggan Country Park and Moor Lough in Co.Tyrone.

Frankie Carlin.

Frankie celebrated his 75th birthday on the 24th November with his family.

How would you describe yourself?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open Minded & Crabit

Happiest childhood memory?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Carlin as a young boy with his two sisters Angela and Alice with their father Thomas at the Prefab bungalows.

Walking out to the Black hut every Sunday and raiding the Orchards

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was your first job?

Working in Storebuy - It was a shop in Rathlin Gardens, I think it is still there now but called something else

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite book?

Angela's Ashes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite film?

Dr Zhivago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite television programme?

2 Doors Down - I have it on catch up most days also watching the older episodes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite expression?

What about ye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite method of relaxation?

Fishing at the Creggan Country Park or Moor Lough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite holiday destination?

Majorca

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who would you most like to meet?

Someone with plenty of money who is giving it all away

Advertisement Hide Ad

What makes you angry?

Selfish people

Advertisement Hide Ad

What makes you happy?

Sharing things - I am happy when I am able to give the Grandchildren a few pound at the weekends

Advertisement Hide Ad

What human quality do you most admire?

Kindness

Advertisement Hide Ad

What human quality do you least admire?

Selfishness

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

Back when I was a teenager I was watching the Monkey's on TV and I went out into the street to meet my mate Dessie McKinney and I jumped on what I thought was him and I shouted, "I'm a Monkey" but turns out it was the Insurance man

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

When my Son Jason died from Meningitis back in 1983, he was 3 and a half

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is your greatest fear?

Dying and leaving all my loved ones behind

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been the high point of your life to date?

My Wedding day and the birth of my children

Advertisement Hide Ad

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who knew half of Derry and the other half knew me

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is your most treasured possession?

My Family

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

I would keep enough to split out amongst my family and I would give the rest of it away

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

Good Health

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

As Spike Milligan said "I told you I was sick".

Advertisement Hide Ad