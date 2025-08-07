Derry Journal Friday's Child Home & Away - Martin Doherty in Perth

Please introduce yourself... Martin Doherty, a.k.a. ‘Q’, 52 and been living in the sunniest (and most isolated) capital city in the world for the last 11 years with my Aussie wife Brooke and our little Maltese pup Marley. Been very lucky in the lucky country. Built our forever home and a job that is super flexible and very rewarding.

How would you describe yourself? I don't know how I'd describe myself other than an always hungry nerd with a need for caffeine, but others have described me as a compassionate and driven person who always has time for family and friends.

Where do you hail from in the North West? Derry City.

Where are you living now and what brought you there? Perth, Western Australia. A strange series of events led me here. The final ones were, one day I'm at work and going about the usual grind and then next I'm being told we've all been put on 30 days notice. Six weeks later I was spending my first night in Australia.

Martin with little Maltese pup Marley.

Happiest childhood memory/ memory of home? I have lots of happy memories. Visiting my grandparents in the Brandywell, spending time with friends and as I got older the birth of my two amazing girls Alannagh and Maria.

What do you miss most about home? I always say I miss the people but not the weather. Also the random afternoon coffees in Sandinos that led to random evening pints. Oh and the live music scene in Derry then was like nowhere else.

What was your first job? Working in my parents video store. Video City at the bottom of Creggan Road.

Favourite book? Corey Taylor's Seven Deadly Sins.

Martin and wife Brooke in Perth, Western Australia.

Favourite film & television show? This would be anything Star Wars.

Favourite expression from home that puzzles people abroad? Wee buns hi!

Favourite method of relaxation? Just relaxing at home either in the theatre room in winter or in the pool in summer.

Favourite meal from home? Mum's Sunday roast.

Martin and his daughters.

Who would you most like to meet, dead or alive? There's quite a few but all for very different reasons. But two would be Mark Hamill for obvious reasons and the person that thought of the "skip intro" button for Netflix to buy them a beer.

What makes you happy? Seeing my girls grow and succeed as well as just spending time with my wife and our puppy.

What makes you angry? Greed.

What human quality do you most admire? Honesty.

What human quality do you least admire?

Deceitfulness.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

Being carried to the front door of the Bowling Alley in my boxers by security for my 18th birthday.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life? Having to leave my girls in Ireland. If I had stayed, though, I feel I would have been just another tragic statistic that isn't being properly tackled. So moving was the toughest but best outcome.

What is your greatest fear? Being misunderstood.

What has been the high point of your life to date? I have many. The births of my girls, marrying my best friend Brooke (on international Star Wars day) and landing the job I have right now just to name a few.

What is your most treasured possession? I have quite a few. Anything that someone has taken the time to make for me. Not because of what it is but because they have given me time in their life that they can never get back. Old photos capturing great points in time also.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it? Depending on the amount, I set myself and my family up to be comfortable for the future.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for? Good health for my nearest and dearest.

And how would you like to be remembered? Resilient.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be? See! This is what happens when you run out of coffee!