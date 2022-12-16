Derry Journal Friday's Child: Stephen Power
This week’s Friday’s Child is well known former drinks rep Stephen Power who sold for a drinks company around the city for 30 years, two years ago he made a complete career change to join the Civil Service as a Data Protection Policy Manager in Stormont Buildings.
He says he is at his happiest playing indoor football in Brooke Park, where he has played every week for the last 35 years, and when spending time with his wife Claire and his family. Stephen and Claire two children, Ryan and Rachel, and two grandsons Odhran and Oisin.
How would you describe yourself?
Full of potential and positivity, potentially the best singer and footballer in Derry but just never made it, the undiscovered talent that got away!
Earliest childhood memory?
Wrestling in the living room with my three brothers Kevin, Vincent and Sean while my Nanny Sadie refereed, myself and Kevin always came out on top!
Childhood hero?
Both my parents, I’ve tried to take their positive virtues of decency and respect with me through life.
First job?
Officially it was working in Wellworths Supermarket in Waterloo Place with my brother Vincent, Billy Knox and Gerry McDermott for £11 a week - a fortune in those days, we were the best shelf stackers Wellworths ever had. Unofficially I sold lemonade and kindling around the doors.
Favourite book?
Lord of the Rings
Favourite film?
Once upon a time in America. I enjoy all the early Alfred Hitchcock films too and my guilty pleasure is Gregory’s Girl.
Favourite TV programme?
Nearly every man says Match of the Day but as you get older you realise the pundits don’t know everything. I’ll go for Bosch on Amazon. Watching The Repair Shop during Lockdown means I now think I can fix anything!
Favourite expression?
Happiness isn’t the places you go it’s the company you keep.
Favourite food?
A really good traditional Irish dinner. Spuds meat and two veg, preferably boiled ham, cabbage and turnips with plenty of gravy.
Favourite method of relaxation?
Playing and starring in indoor football in Brooke Park or a nice walk on the beach followed by a nice pint!
Favourite holiday destination?
I have some of the greatest memories of my life in Portsalon in Donegal. I’ve been to Rome with my wife Claire three times and would go back again, there’s so much to see.
Who would you most like to meet?
Spike Milligan just to sit down and pick his brain about what made him tick.
What makes you happy?
Spending time with my beautiful wife Claire and my family, especially when it’s her round!
What makes you angry?
Entitlement and snobbery.
Which human quality do you most admire?
Anyone who looks for or can see the good in anyone else, no matter how difficult it is to find.
What is your greatest fear?
Someone else apart from me getting man of the match in indoor in Brooke Park.
What is the high point of your life to date?
Meeting my wife Claire, it was love at first sight. Everything that has happened since then has been nothing but good.
How would you like to be remembered?
I hope I am remembered! Someone who made a difference to at least one person each day in a positive way no matter how small.
What is your most prized possession?
Apart from my indoor football shoes it’s my health and my family.
If you had one wish what would it be?
Continued health and happiness for all my family and friends.
If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?
Remember to smile and the world will smile back. Or if he only knew how good a footballer he was....!
