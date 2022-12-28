Unite said the action followed the ‘failure of employers to provide an improved pay offer’.

The centenary Feis Dhoire Cholmcille got under way. Feis Secretary Aisling Bonner said: “Since the first feis in 1922 the intention was to preserve and advance all aspects of our cultural heritage and to provide a platform for showcasing young talent. However, it is not all about winning but also providing young people with a variety of social skills that will help carry them wherever they might want to go in life.”

There was sadness when ‘loyal and kind’ Shauna McDevitt was laid to rest. The 47-year-old from Derry tragically passed away following a road traffic collision on the Toome Bypass.

DER- GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ASTRONAUTS Families arrived at Bay Road Park to take part in a successful world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts in one place. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 191

Families with MICA affected homes from Derry, Inishowen and beyond sent a clear message to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin that no-one should be excluded from the current redress scheme. A dignified protest was held as the Taoiseach attended an event on Artillery Street in Derry city centre organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation. Panellists from the event showed their support for the MICA affected families as they gathered by the Derry Walls prior to the event.

Also this month, police officers came under attack at a parade by dissident republicans in Derry. Petrol bombs were thrown at the entrance to the City Cemetery.

And, a hike in the VAT rate from 12.5 per cent to 20 per cent for Derry pubs, cafés and restaurants was described as an 'April Fools' joke' by the hospitality lobby.