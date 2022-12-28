Derry Journal Review of the Year 2022: June
As the Derry Journal celebrated its 250th anniversary in June, the city got a new Mayor while the outgoing Mayor announced he was also leaving his party.
The new Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Sandra Duffy, vowed to be a ‘Mayor for All' after receiving the chain of office in the Guildhall. Colr. Duffy was elected to the role at the Council Annual General Meeting.
The outgoing Mayor of Derry and Strabane Graham Warke also announced he was leaving the DUP but would continue to serve 'independently' on Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Also in June, Martin and Pam Mullan experienced a 40th wedding anniversary they will never forget when the liner on which they were sailing burst into flames in the Lucayan archipelago just north of the Caribbean.
The well-known Derry couple were among thousands of passengers on board Carnival Cruise Line’s conquest-class ship, the Carnival Freedom, when its funnel caught fire as it sailed into Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos.
Two brothers were also found guilty of murdering Karol Kelly in Derry.
Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street in Derry had denied the murder of Karol Kelly on March 4 2018.
A third defendant Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry was found not guilty of the murder but guilty of attempting to inflict GBH on Mr Kelly.
It was also announced this month that Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee would become the first woman ever to be awarded the Freedom of her native city.