The new Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Sandra Duffy, vowed to be a ‘Mayor for All' after receiving the chain of office in the Guildhall. Colr. Duffy was elected to the role at the Council Annual General Meeting.

The outgoing Mayor of Derry and Strabane Graham Warke also announced he was leaving the DUP but would continue to serve 'independently' on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Also in June, Martin and Pam Mullan experienced a 40th wedding anniversary they will never forget when the liner on which they were sailing burst into flames in the Lucayan archipelago just north of the Caribbean.

Revellers at the first-ever Inishowen Pride Parade held in Buncrana. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 012

The well-known Derry couple were among thousands of passengers on board Carnival Cruise Line’s conquest-class ship, the Carnival Freedom, when its funnel caught fire as it sailed into Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos.

Two brothers were also found guilty of murdering Karol Kelly in Derry.

Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street in Derry had denied the murder of Karol Kelly on March 4 2018.

A third defendant Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry was found not guilty of the murder but guilty of attempting to inflict GBH on Mr Kelly.

A special exhibition featuring large-scale front pages of some the Derry Journal editions from 1772 to the present time at Foyleside Shopping Centre, to celebrate its 250th year.