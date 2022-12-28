History was also made this month with a seismic shift in the political landscape as Sinn Féin became the largest party following Assembly elections.

The party earned a mandate to nominate Michelle O'Neill as First Minister. MLAs returned to Stormont for meetings, but the Executive was not restored.

There were celebrations to mark the 90th anniversary of the historic landing by US aviator Amelia Earhart in a farmer’s field in Derry after crossing the Atlantic solo continue in the city. These included the launch of a 48-foot mural by acclaimed artist Joseph Campbell on the side of the Spar (Co-Op) in the Galliagh area of the city, in the same ward where Amelia Earhart landed in Ballyarnett back in May 21, 1932.

The man killed in a road traffic collision in Inishowen was named as Jim Kenny from Malin Head.

Donegal County Councillor Martin McDermott said the entire community was shocked and saddened by his tragic and untimely passing.

Also this month, Translink said it was pleased to have reached an agreement with officials from Unite the Union and GMB Bus Driver Trade Unions to avert planned industrial action.

There was also good news when Donegal secured 14 Blue Flags and two Green Coast Awards

Donegal County Council welcomed the announcement that the county had the second highest tally of Blue Flag beaches in the country.

