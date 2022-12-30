Derry Journal Review of the Year 2022: October

Catherine O'Donnell (39), James Monaghan (13), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Leona Harper (14), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), James O'Flaherty (48), Martina Martin (49) and Hugh Kelly (59) lost their lives in the gas explosion in the Donegal village on the afternoon of October 7.

President Michael D. Higgins led tributes to the dead, stating: “This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.”

A senior politician suggested making the final episode of ‘Derry Girls’ ‘enforced viewing’ in schools might help educate a younger generation about the Good Friday Agreement.

Firefighters attend a wrecked apartment block and service station in Creeslough after a catastrophic explosion that killed 10 people.

Simon Hoare, chair of the NI Affairs Committee, said: "Maybe enforced viewing of the final episode of ‘Derry Girls’ in every school actually would not be a bad thing. There may have to be a few bleeps.”

A young Derry man warned the Seanad that a ‘dismissive, tribal attitude’ on the constitutional future of the country was likely to ‘kill the dream of unification’.

Patrick Quigley, a Year 14 politics student at St. Columb’s College, made the observation during a briefing of the Seanad Public Consultation Committee on the constitutional future of the island of Ireland.

He said: “The future of Ireland's youth hinges on the foundational steps being taken in this Chamber as we speak. I worry, however, that recent events have soured this debate."

St. Columb’s College Year 14 politics student Patrick Quigley who addressed Seanad Eireann in Dublin. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

A book celebrating 1,500 years of Derry’s most historic site was launched.

‘Casting A Long Shadow: A People’s History of the Long Tower’ (Colmcille Press) is the first comprehensive history of the area to be produced in more than a century.

It was launched at St Columba’s Long Tower chapel.

Inclement weather failed to deter the masses from coming out on Hallowe’en to witness the annual parade and fireworks which returned in all their unrestricted glory for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mayor Sandra Duffy is surprised by a Saurus dinosaur in Guildhall Square as the Halloween celebrations get off to a great start.

