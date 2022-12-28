Derry Journal Review of the Year 2022: September

The boys' families thanked the public for their ‘love and support’ after the tragedy and said they hoped that Reuven and Joseph's deaths will prevent more people losing their lives in the lough. £13,000 was raised for the families of the boys by the people of Derry.

Destined services were impacted after acts of 'wanton vandalism' was inflicted on the organisation's vehicles late on a Sunday night. The damage to the vehicles was estimated to be in the region of £3000-£4000 and hugely impacted the social inclusion work carried out by Destined.

Tributes were paid to well-known republican and community worker Donncha MacNiallais, who passed away suddenly in September. Mourners at Donncha’s funeral mass were told how he was ‘wise, kind and thoughtful’ and ‘one of the good guys’ whose ‘legacy will endure for many years’.

Derry Journal People of the Year Awards winners pictured with Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 039

A British soldier was interviewed under caution in connection with the fatal shooting of William McGreanery in 1971. A file was sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to consider whether or not charges should be brought for the killing of the 41-year-old. William was shot dead in the early hours of September 15, 1971.

The Foyle Family Justice Centre opened on Bishop Street and was described as a ‘shining light for abuse victims. The new centre provides specialist services for victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence, elder abuse and other vulnerable people. It is the first and only one in Ireland or the UK. Offering 24-hour support, it eliminates the need for victims and survivors to recount their trauma over and over again to a large number of organisations involved.

The Derry Journal People of the Year Awards took place in the Everglades Hotel, where Derry people were recognised for their community work, selflessness and bravery. Geraldine Mullan from the Mullan Hope Centre was presented with an award, as well as Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore, Into the West, Zero Waste North West, Charley Mellon and Dearbhaile Brady. Sandra Biddle, founder of Foyle School of Speech and Drama was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award for the work she has done with her school for the youth of Derry.