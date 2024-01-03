Derry Journal Review of the Year 2023: August - Drug warning and good news for Creggan Country park
Survivor Mary Hamilton said the legislation signalled to perpetrators of atrocities ‘you can do what you like and nothing will happen you’.
Mrs. Hamilton was speaking on the 51st anniversary of the Claudy bombings as family members gathered in the village to remember Kathryn Eakin (8), Joseph McCluskey (39), David Miller (60), James McClelland (65), William Temple (16), Elizabeth McElhinney (59), Rose McLaughlin (51), Patrick Connolly (15) and Arthur Hone (38).
People in Derry were urged to only take medication prescribed by a medical professional after reports of three potential drug-related deaths in the city and district. The Public Health Agency (PHA) issued the warning after reports people may have died after consuming pregabalin mixed with other substances.
There was good news when Creggan Country Park was awarded £10,000 for the ‘Compassionate Nature’ project which uses the popular community fridge and nature therapy activities as tools to reduce isolation, food poverty and loneliness in people aged 60+.
It was also announced that Feis Dhoire Cholmcille would be ‘returning home’ to St. Columb’s Hall in Easter 2024, restoring the festival’s decades long connection with the city centre venue.
A rainbow crossing in Derry’s city centre painted in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community was daubed with paint in a suspected hate attack.
Tommy Mullan, from Galliagh Residents’ Association, said the community was fearful after disorder flared in the estate. He spoke out after the removal of material for a bonfire sparked street disturbances.