Derry Journal Review of the Year 2023: February - rates hike, 300 new jobs and one-way system scrapped

February brought the news that life expectancies in Derry have continued to fall below that of China, Lebanon and Cuba.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Research released at the time revealed that the male and female life expectancy in Derry remains ‘significantly lower’ than the average in the north. This came as Council heard of an increased number of people in the city and district presenting with malnutrition and health problems occurring from living in damp and cold homes. Council heard how 75% of low-income households in the bottom 20% of household incomes have gone without essentials such as food, clothing, and toiletries and 90% of low-income Universal Credit (UC) recipients are going without essentials, rising to 95% for those with deductions from UC.

February also saw a majority of councillors vote in favour of the ‘highest rate hikes in years’ as an average rates bill was set to increase by £40.74 per annum or 78p per week. Councillors also agreed to “a series of service cutbacks and income generation measures” to “enable the Council to continue to deliver its critical front line services with a minimum impact on the public.” This included an increase in price for Council-run car parks and cuts to the Walled City Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The controversial one-way system introduced along Ferryquay Street and upper Carlisle Rd in 2021 was finally scrapped as the pilot scheme came to an end. Council also said the Bishop Street seating area will stay until 2024 while the parklet on the Diamond outside Austin’s could potentially be made permanent.

Local couple Shaun McGrath and Caoimhe McCallion have named their 10 weeks old baby boy Jamie Mark McCallion after Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 49

In better news for the city, local financial services IT firm Fin-TrU announced 300 new jobs for the area after a £20million investment and Derry restaurant Artis were featured on the Michelin Inspectors Favourite New Restaurant list for the year.

Arbour Housing announced an investment of £7.5 million into 98 new social and affordable homes on the Buncrana Road and the Ulster History Circle hosted the unveiling of a Blue Plaque to Derry-born musician and composer Dorothy Parke at St Columb’s Hall.