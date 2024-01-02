Derry Journal Review of the Year 2023: January

The family of a Derry woman injured after a gas explosion in her home thanked neighbours and emergency services for their support.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman was in her home in Kylemore Park when the explosion occurred and her neighbours rushed to her aid in the home. The woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

BBC bosses announced that cuts may be implemented to Radio Foyle’s Breakfast Show and hourly news bulletins in an effort to reduce costs to the station. BBC Director General Tim Davies described the decision as ‘painful’. He said: “This is a painful saving but we believe we should be investing more in digital and doing more across the whole of NI in terms of developing the production sector and other things. So we think there are better ways of using the money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, travelled to London with MP Colum Eastwood and MP Gregory Campbell to meet with BBC bosses.

Winter snow caused chaos in Derry in January

Heavy snowfall in Derry caused chaos on the roads in January as a car crashed into a building on Spencer Road after sliding down Barnwall Place and another car crashed into a gas box on Creggan Road. Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan raised concerns about what he characterised as a shrinking winter gritting budget. He said: “It is patently clear that budget pressures are severely limiting the department’s ability to respond to the demand for winter services. The potential consequences on road safety doesn’t bear thinking about,”