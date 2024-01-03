There was a red letter day in July at the Ulsterbus depot as five veteran drivers handed in their keys after nearly 200 years of service between them.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Curry (50 years), Vinnie Morrison (45 years), Jim Kelly (36 years), Andy McGillan (35 years) and Trevor Tracey (17 years) retired after a phenomenal 183 years of collective service.

Also this month, family and friends of the late journalist Brian Hutton raised funds for the Save St Mura’s Cross campaign by holding a walk to mark what would have been his 47th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derry-born journalist passed away in December last year.

Pictured at Pennyburn Depot were Translink retirees who accumulated 183 years of service. From left are Vinnie Morrison (45 years), Andy McGillan (35 years), George Curry (50 years), Trever Tracey (17 years) and Jim Kelly (36 years). Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 63

His family and friends chose the efforts by the Fahan Heritage Group to preserve the 7th-century cross in the graveyard in Fahan as the beneficiary of the walk due to Mr Hutton’s interest in local history and heritage.

July was a month of remembrance and loss, as Roisin Barton was recalled as a ‘revolutionary’ with a ‘warm, caring, compassionate heart’ during her Funeral Mass.

The hugely respected community, political and women’s activist from the Bogside was laid to rest following Requiem Mass in the Long Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numerous tributes were also paid to Buncrana ‘gentleman,’ Jim Quinn, who tragically and suddenly passed away.

In Your Space Circus Butterfly pictured at the Carnival of Colours festival. Photo: Conall Malarkey, Nerve Centre

Jim helped and supported many people across Inishowen and beyond over the years and was remembered as ‘one of the truly great characters of Donegal,’ by TD Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn.

A family in Ivy Mead told the Journal their anxiety was at an ‘all-time high’ as they’ve dealt with sewage cascading through their garden for over three and a half years.

The couple, who have two young children, said they feared for the worst any time rain is forecast and set up a barricade to minimise the damage to their garden. They said they had lost thousands of pounds worth of children’s toys, garden furniture and equipment and that the homeowner had even gotten sick from dealing with the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad