Derry Journal Review of the Year 2023: July - Red letter day and community greats remembered
George Curry (50 years), Vinnie Morrison (45 years), Jim Kelly (36 years), Andy McGillan (35 years) and Trevor Tracey (17 years) retired after a phenomenal 183 years of collective service.
Also this month, family and friends of the late journalist Brian Hutton raised funds for the Save St Mura’s Cross campaign by holding a walk to mark what would have been his 47th birthday.
The Derry-born journalist passed away in December last year.
His family and friends chose the efforts by the Fahan Heritage Group to preserve the 7th-century cross in the graveyard in Fahan as the beneficiary of the walk due to Mr Hutton’s interest in local history and heritage.
July was a month of remembrance and loss, as Roisin Barton was recalled as a ‘revolutionary’ with a ‘warm, caring, compassionate heart’ during her Funeral Mass.
The hugely respected community, political and women’s activist from the Bogside was laid to rest following Requiem Mass in the Long Tower.
Numerous tributes were also paid to Buncrana ‘gentleman,’ Jim Quinn, who tragically and suddenly passed away.
Jim helped and supported many people across Inishowen and beyond over the years and was remembered as ‘one of the truly great characters of Donegal,’ by TD Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn.
A family in Ivy Mead told the Journal their anxiety was at an ‘all-time high’ as they’ve dealt with sewage cascading through their garden for over three and a half years.
The couple, who have two young children, said they feared for the worst any time rain is forecast and set up a barricade to minimise the damage to their garden. They said they had lost thousands of pounds worth of children’s toys, garden furniture and equipment and that the homeowner had even gotten sick from dealing with the issue.
It was also announced that the ‘priceless artefact’, O’Doherty’s Keep at Swan Park in Buncrana was to go on sale by private auction. A listing by Dara Furey Auctioneers on site daft.ie outlined how the 10890 sq. ft. commercial site would go on sale at a price of €175,000.