Derry Journal Review of the Year 2023: March - dog buried alive in Derry & McClean's autism diagnosis

In March footballer James McClean revealed that he was autistic and Luna the dog was found partially buried alive in Ballyarnett.

James McClean shared his autism diagnosis on an emotional post on Instagram, sharing how his five-years-old daughter’s diagnosis led him to recognise similar traits in himself. The dad-of-four shared how autism is ‘nothing to be ashamed of’ and how he is ‘proud’ of his diagnosis.

Meanwhile, a dog was found partially buried alive in Derry and hit with rocks. Luna the dog was found by a member of the public and rescue organisation PET FBI took her to the vet where she was found to have broken ribs, brain damage, a collapsed lung and other injuries. She had to be put to sleep.

It came to light in March that the rate of working age people in Derry/Strabane claiming welfare entitlements remains the highest in the North at 4.8 per cent, the highest rate in the north. Niall McCarroll, Chair of the Derry Trades Union Council, said: “These latest figures do nothing to build any confidence in our young people or that their futures are here, in Derry and the NW.”

The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 60

Councillors were informed of a reduction in the Jazz Festival’s budget from £120,000 to £108,000 and the marketing budget from £30,000 to £25,000, following cost saving measures as part of the rates process. However, they were also informed that the festival had secured a 25% increase in sponsorship from existing sponsor Diageo and that a five-year plan was under development. The Jazz Festival took place in May.

Thousands of people flocked to the streets of Derry for St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city to watch the annual parade. Derry and Strabane District Council and North West Carnival Initiative’s ‘Recycle and Renewal’ theme parade featured 500 dancers, performers and musicians as it snaked it’s way through the city.