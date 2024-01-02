Derry Journal Review of the Year 2023: October - Greysteel remembered, solidarity with Palestine and Hallowe'en returns

Tributes were paid to the relatives and friends of those murdered in Greysteel as the 30th anniversary of the Hallowe’en massacre was marked in the village.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Monsignor Andy Dolan spoke of the dignity of the Greysteel families as he recalled the ‘dark cloud of murder and mayhem that was inflicted’ on them 30 years ago.

Parish Priest Rev. Noel McDermott welcomed the families and local parishioners, alongside Rev. Lindsay Blair from Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, members of his congregation, and members of the congregation of St. Canice’s Church of Ireland, who were also among the attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, there was a strong response across the North West following the Hamas attacks on Israel and the bombardment of Gaza which followed.

Crowds gathered at one of the several rallies held in Derry over recent months in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

As the civilian death toll mounted in the impoverished enclave, people across counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone took to the streets with mass protests in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Irish politicians were among the first to call for a ceasefire as the relentless bombing of Gaza continued.

Closer to home, it emerged that much of Foyle Street will be shut down during 2024 for sewage upgrade works in the city centre, with bus stops along the road from the Central Library to the corner with Guildhall Street set to move to the public car park on Foyle Street during the works.

The Journal spoke to local residents in Aberfoyle about the ongoing parking crisis they face on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also spoke to a Derry man who went from receiving palliative care after years of alcohol abuse to giving hope and strength to others after an incredible recovery with the help of ARC Fitness.

Tens of thousands gathered for the four day Halloween festivities in Derry.

Cathal Doherty had spent 13 weeks in Altnagelvin Hospital, five of them in ICU.

He was receiving palliative care, had a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Order and doctors expected him to die.

"Because of the stigma and taboo we still have of addiction, people can be too proud to ask for help. ARC is amazing in getting the message out there that there is no shame in addiction.” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad