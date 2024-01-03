The daughter of Sean Dalton said Britain’s ‘legacy bill’ will forever deny her family the opportunity of learning the truth of what happened to their loved one.

Mr. Dalton, aged 54, and his neighbour Sheila Lewis, aged 68, were killed instantly when an IRA booby-trap bomb was triggered as they were checking on a vulnerable neighbour in Kildrum Gardens on August 31, 1988.

Gerry Curran, aged 57, was badly hurt and died as a result of his injuries on March 31, 1989.

Speaking on the 35th anniversary of her father’s death, Sean’s eldest daughter Phyllis Kealey, said her family have many questions that remain unanswered such as why a bomb was allowed to remain in a built-up area for several days, and whether or not an informer was involved.

The Daltons said they believed a fresh inquest is the only way they would get answers but the NI Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Bill will close off that avenue if it becomes law this month.

